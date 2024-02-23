Farmer Protest Records First Casualty, Leaders Demand Justice

The ongoing farmer protest in India has taken a grave turn as it recorded its first casualty, prompting farmer leaders like Sarvan Singh Pandher to demand immediate action. Following the death of a protesting farmer at the Khanauri border point of Punjab-Haryana, farmer leaders are calling for the registration of a murder case against those deemed responsible. This tragic incident has sparked outrage among protesters, with Pandher urging supporters to display black flags on their houses, shops, and vehicles as a sign of dissent against the perceived injustice by the government.



In solidarity with the farmers' cause, Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have announced plans to observe a black day on February 23. This demonstration of solidarity underscores the seriousness of the situation and the unified stance of various labor organizations in support of the farmers.

The deceased protester, Subhkaran Singh, aged 21 and hailing from Bathinda district, succumbed to a head injury sustained at the Khanauri border on the Sangrur-Jind border. The use of tear gas shells by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu and Khanauri border resulted in several other farmers sustaining injuries, further escalating tensions in the region.

As the farmer leaders assess the situation, they are expected to announce the next steps of the agitation on Friday evening. Telephonic talks between farmer leaders and Union government officials have concluded, with leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher insisting on a statement regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) laws from either the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.

In a show of support, farmers have begun gathering at the Bathinda-Dabwali border, bringing along their tractor trollies to bolster the protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. This gathering indicates a growing momentum behind the farmers' movement and suggests that the agitation is far from over.