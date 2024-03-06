Live
- Shahbaz Nadeem bids farewell to int’l cricket
- Ashwin all set for his 100th Test: ‘My biggest pain is I don’t enjoy my success as much as I should have’
- Santosh Trophy: Manipur outclass Assam 7-1, book semis berth
- Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Splitting Up? Here's the Truth
- SAFF U16 Women’s C’ship: India go down 1-3 to B’desh in group match
- Mahesh Babu Opens up on Balancing Stardom and Family Life
- Satwik-Chirag, Tressa-Gayatri move into second round
- India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024
- Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted disputes
- Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership
Just In
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March Set To Resume: Key Demands And Security Preparations
- The 'Farmers' Delhi Chalo' march is poised to restart, with farmers from multiple states converging on the national capital to demand crucial reforms.
- Explore their demands for MSP guarantee, pension, debt waiver, and heightened security measures by Delhi Police.
The resumption of the 'Farmers' Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday signifies the persistence and determination of farmers from various states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, in pressing their demands upon the central government. Their demands encompass crucial issues affecting the agricultural sector, including the assurance of a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, provision of pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, and a commitment to refrain from increasing electricity tariffs.
Despite several rounds of negotiations between farmer leaders and the central government, a resolution has remained elusive. The heightened security measures undertaken by the Delhi Police at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders reflect the anticipation of significant protests and the need to maintain order and safety.
Since February 13, farmers have been encamped at various points bordering the national capital, demonstrating their resolve to push for their demands. The failure of negotiations indicates a deepening impasse between the protesting farmers and the government.
In the most recent round of talks on February 18, a proposal was made by a panel of three Union ministers to procure five crops—moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton—from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, this offer was rejected by the protesting farmers, who opted to continue their protests.
The ongoing saga underscores the unresolved challenges within India's agricultural sector and highlights the enduring determination of farmers to secure their livelihoods and rights. As the protests resume, attention remains focused on whether further dialogue or action will lead to a resolution acceptable to both parties.