Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March Set To Resume: Key Demands And Security Preparations

The resumption of the 'Farmers' Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday signifies the persistence and determination of farmers from various states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, in pressing their demands upon the central government. Their demands encompass crucial issues affecting the agricultural sector, including the assurance of a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, provision of pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, and a commitment to refrain from increasing electricity tariffs.



Despite several rounds of negotiations between farmer leaders and the central government, a resolution has remained elusive. The heightened security measures undertaken by the Delhi Police at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders reflect the anticipation of significant protests and the need to maintain order and safety.

Since February 13, farmers have been encamped at various points bordering the national capital, demonstrating their resolve to push for their demands. The failure of negotiations indicates a deepening impasse between the protesting farmers and the government.

In the most recent round of talks on February 18, a proposal was made by a panel of three Union ministers to procure five crops—moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton—from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, this offer was rejected by the protesting farmers, who opted to continue their protests.

The ongoing saga underscores the unresolved challenges within India's agricultural sector and highlights the enduring determination of farmers to secure their livelihoods and rights. As the protests resume, attention remains focused on whether further dialogue or action will lead to a resolution acceptable to both parties.