Farmers move towards Delhi situation tense on Delhi Punjab borders

New Delhi: Two years after last agitation by farmers, the borders of Delhi, Haryana UP and Punjab have become tense as farmers organised Delhi Chalo protest to demand a legal guarantee to MSP for all crops, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's formula, and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020 protest.

Government has deployed heavy police forces including para military forces and heavy three tier barricading has been done at the Punjab-Haryana (Shambhu) border on Tuesday,

However protesting farmers began to remove the barricades, following which the Haryana police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protestors. Earlier, a number of farmers were detained and their vehicles were seized. Police used drones to fire tear gas shells. While Haryana sealed borders Punjab government allowed farmers to move towards Delhi.

Meanwhile Congress criticised BJP government saying it was sign of bure din.