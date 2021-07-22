Farmers Will Hold Protest Today In Delhi As Security Gets Beefed Up

Farmers will protest today at Jantar Mantar, demanding that new agricultural rules be repealed. On Wednesday, farmers were allowed to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding that agricultural rules be repealed andalso been warned not to march due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they have been asked to follow COVID-19 proper behavior and social distance guidelines.



Security has been beefed up at the Singhu border, where farmers are expected to congregate today from several protest sites and proceed to Jantar Mantar. Theyare allowed to protest in small groups of no more than 200 people for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and six people for the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Farmers have also been given permission to protest by the Delhi government, as long as they follow all COVID-19 rules.

According to a statement released late Wednesday by Delhi Police, the farmers would be escorted by police in buses from the Singhu border to the chosen protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the farmers who are holding ID cards will be only allowed to enter to protest location, and police will accompany the farmers on the buses as they return to the Singhu border about 5 p.m. Delhi Police have made significant preparations to ensure that the protests are peaceful.

As per the statement released by Delhi Police, it stated that farmers were allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar with a fixed number of farmers, not exceeding 200 for SKM and six for KMSC, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. after having negotiations with farmers bodies SKM and KMSC, and is guaranteed in writing that they would remain peaceful, and with the approval of DDMA. while, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is part of the Delhi government and has given farmers permission to hold a demonstration from July 22 to August 9 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a limit of 200 demonstrators per day.

The national capital's security has been beefed up, with troops stationed at Jantar Mantar. Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha, Joint CP Jaspal Singh, and CP Balaji Srivastava of the Delhi Police Department visited Jantar Mantar yesterday to assess security measures. Aside from the main highway, all highways going to Delhi have been placed under surveillance and are being monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. After what happened on January 26 this year, police say they are not taking any chances and have made the necessary preparations. Several rounds of discussions between the Centre and farmer representatives have taken place so far in an attempt to break the deadlock between the two groups.