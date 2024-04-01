Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost

Three individuals, including two minors, lost their lives following the overturning of a boat in the Brahmaputra River on Sunday night amid severe rainfall and turbulent weather conditions. Approximately 20 individuals were successfully rescued from the overturned vessel. The tragic incident occurred as the boat was navigating through the South-Salmara Mankachar district in Assam. The boat, reportedly carrying passengers, including women and children, from Kali Alga Ghat to Nepur Alga Charanchal, capsized upon encountering the rough waters of the Brahmaputra.



Local fishermen and authorities promptly responded to the scene, mobilizing efforts to rescue the stranded passengers. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam. A special bulletin from the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati highlighted the presence of a cyclonic circulation hovering over Assam at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level. The bulletin further indicated the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in northeast Assam, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall expected throughout the state between April 1 and April 4.