Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives In Early Morning Tragedy On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway

In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, a collision between a car and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi claimed the lives of eight individuals. The unfortunate event occurred at approximately 4 am today.

The car was traveling from Benaras to Pilibhit along the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway when it collided with a truck. The violent impact resulted in the deaths of eight people, including the car's driver, while a 3-year-old child sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, the police swiftly took control of the situation, securing the bodies and arranging for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, the injured child is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Varanasi road accident. He has directed district administration officials to ensure the proper treatment and care of the injured individuals. Additionally, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by this tragic incident.