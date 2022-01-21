Fatality in Covid third wave significantly less: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre of Thursday said that despite a sharp rise in new cases of coronavirus infections, the fatalities linked to Covid-19 has been significantly less in the third wave as compared to the second wave.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Covid-19 deaths are significantly less in the third wave of coronavirus in comparison to the second wave and the current surge is not witnessing an increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake."

The Health Secretary, however, said that "Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern'".

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi & Rajasthan are among the top 10 States in terms of active cases," he added. "We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation there," Rajesh Bhushan said.