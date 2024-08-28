Live
Father rapes daughter in Maharashtra
Thane: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by her father on multiple occasions in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old accused is on the run and the police have launched an operation to trace and nab him, they said. "The accused used to beat up his minor daughter frequently and raped her several times. The latest incident took place on August 22, following which the girl ran away from home out of fear, but returned later.
