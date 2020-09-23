Finally, NIA takes over Bengaluru violence probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took over the probe into two cases of violence in Bengaluru following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency registered two cases on Monday for arson and violence. Both the cases pertain to violence on August 11 by miscreants in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of Bengaluru City.

"In pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs order under section 6(4) and 8 of NIA Act 2008, the NIA took over the investigation of two cases of arson and violence wherein Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been invoked by state police.

The official said that both the cases pertain to damage under the Public Property Act, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and the UAPA registered by Karnataka Police in two separate cases filed on August 12.

Violence erupted in Bengaluru on August 11, around 8 p.m., when more than 1,000 people gathered in front of the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy (Pulakeshi Nagar constituency) in the Kavalbyrasandra area of Bengaluru City.

The mob was protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) post about the Prophet made on August 11 by the Congress MLA's nephew reportedly hurting the religious sentiments of a section of the people. Following the Facebook post, the State Secretary of the SDPI, Muzamil Pasha, called a meeting and reportedly directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence.

The mob went on the rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar area in Bengaluru City. The mob attacked two police stations, D J Halli and K G Halli, and vandalized the property of the police stations including government and private vehicles parked in the vicinity.

In an attempt to disperse the unruly mob, the police opened fire following which three youths from the locality succumbed to bullet injuries later. The mob also attacked the house of Congress MLA from Pulakeshi Nagar constituency before attacking the police stations.

More than 300 people, including some SDPI members, have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence in the city on August 11 night, targeting the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a purported inflammatory social media post.