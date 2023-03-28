Finance Bill approved

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday approved the Finance Bill 2023 which had an amendment from the bill approved by the House last week.

The bill with an amendment moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was passed earlier in the day by Rajya Sabha.

The bill was passed amid ruckus in the two Houses over opposition demand for a JPC on Adani issue. The change related to Securities Transaction Tax levied on sale of options trading.

The government had said earlier that there was an inadvertent mistake in the STT charges on options.

"The rate intended was 0.0625 as against present rate of 0.05," the government had said.

The bill had hiked STT on futures trading from 0.017 per cent to 0.021 per cent.