Finance Minister Sitharaman have to Clarify the decision on the interest rate of small savings schemes, says Ashok Gehlot 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought an explanation from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, targeting the central government's move to reduce the interest rate on small savings schemes including PPF and NSC and then withdraw it. Gehlot tweeted that the finance minister will have to clarify to the nation about Why the anti-people decision to cut interest rates on small savings schemes including PPF and NSC was taken earlier And then why was it withdrawn? "



Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said on Thursday that the government have withdrawn the decision to reduce the interest rate on small savings schemes and assured to bring the interest rates to the level of the last quarter of the financial year ended on March 31.

Whereas, on Wednesday, the government had cut interest rates by up to 1.1 percent on small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and NSC (National Savings Certificate).

Describing the government's move as a "cruel" joke with the public, Gehlot wrote whether the government is making a cruel joke to the public on April 1 by announcing a cut in interest rates at night and reversing that decision in the morning.