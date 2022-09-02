Fingerprint Surgeries Helped Job Assistants To Get Kuwait Visas

The Telangana police have detected a scam involving fingertip mutilation to assist expatriate employees re-entering Kuwait. Four guys from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, were found performing "Finger-print Surgery" after the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team and Ghatkesar police conducted raids at the Happy Residency Oyo Room in Annojiguda in response to a tip. Little did the police know that this raid would lead to a social scheme.



Four people who travelled to the city to carry out the difficult surgery for those seeking a new identity were detained by police. Additionally, two people whose fingernail lines had undergone surgery were detained by the police. A radiologist, anaesthetic technician, and two construction workers are among those detained.

Both anaesthesia technician S Venkat Ramana (39), a classmate, and radiologist G Naga Muneswar Reddy (36) work at private hospitals in Tirupati and Chandragiri, respectively. B Shiva Shankar Reddy, 25 year oldand R Rama Krishna Reddy, 38 year old both from the YSR Kadapa district, are the two arrested construction workers. When they were caught, the suspects were waiting for clients.

The police claimed tha they have performed at least 11 such procedures to alter fingerprint patterns, charging Rs. 25,000 for each, in Rajasthan and Kerala. The process made it easier for people who were expelled from Kuwait for illegal behaviour to elude the law. The accused have thus far performed fingerprint surgery on three people and sent them to Kuwait. We are attempting to connect with them in Rajasthan and Kerala.

Gajjalakondugari and Sagabala sliced the top layer of the fingertip, withdrew some of the tissue, and then sewed it back together to accomplish the procedures. The wound would heal in a month or two and would marginally affect fingerprint patterns for up to a year.

Additionally, it is discovered that the suspects were aware of the purportedly less-than-advanced technologies utilised at Kuwait Immigration. By taking advantage of it, some who had been involved in minor crimes overstayed their welcome and indulged in having their fingerprints altered.These fresh finger prints are still valid after a year.