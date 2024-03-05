FIR Filed Against Man For Death Threats To PM Modi And UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In a concerning development, an FIR has been lodged against a man hailing from Karnataka's Yadgiri district for allegedly issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



The accused, identified as Mohammad Rasool, came under scrutiny after posting a video on Facebook containing inflammatory language directed towards PM Modi and threats against his life and that of Yogi Adityanath. Rasool, a resident of Surpur in Yadgiri district, had previously worked as a labourer in Hyderabad and had relocated there permanently.

Following a complaint lodged by a local resident, law enforcement authorities in Surpur swiftly acted, registering a case against Mohammad Rasool under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 505(1)(b) pertaining to making statements conducing to public mischief, and 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act.

In response to the severity of the allegations, authorities have initiated a thorough search operation to apprehend the accused, scouring various locations including Hyderabad where Rasool is believed to have previously resided. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies aim to swiftly locate and bring the accused to justice.

This incident underscores the gravity of threats against public figures and the importance of stringent measures to combat such actions. Threats of violence, particularly against elected officials, pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric of the nation and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

As investigations continue and efforts to locate Mohammad Rasool intensify, authorities remain vigilant in safeguarding the security and integrity of public officials, reiterating a zero-tolerance stance against threats of violence and intimidation in any form.