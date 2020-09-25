FIR to be uploaded on Arvind Kejriwal's abusive video, court orders Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court of Delhi has directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR within a week against unknown persons uploading morphed videos of Arvind Kejriwal.

Advocate and activist Amit Sahni had earlier approached the Delhi Police to register an FIR under the relevant provisions for uploading and broadcasting Kejriwal's video, but the police took no action on it.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishore Kumar on Thursday lodged an FIR against unknown persons for uploading a malicious and obscene content/song purportedly and improperly shown to Arvind Kejriwal on February 12, 2020, a day after the Delhi Assembly election result. Have been instructed to do.

Complainant and lawyer Amit Sahni argued that the above video was uploaded on February 12, 2020 and declared the result of Delhi Assembly election on February 11, 2020. The sole purpose of this video was to humiliate the elected Chief Minister of the Constitution Which is harmful to children, who cannot understand that it is not the Chief Minister. The video is made with false intentions.

Sahni argued that the tone and manner of the song are not only damaging the reputation of the constitutionally elected Chief Minister, but also humiliatingly addressing the public and the voters, who cast Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi Had exercised his constitutional right while voting for the Aam Aadmi Party for the purpose of electing.

It was also argued that in addition to this video, even more derogatory material is circulated on social media, but children who are unable to recognize that it is a morphed video are indecent and derogatory words used in the song of the morphed video. In a positive way, like Arvind Kejriwal sang in the wrongly shown video.

Sahni stressed that Kejriwal has established himself in the current difficult traditional politics and especially a large number of youth, teenagers and children follow his speeches as he is a man with an excellent academic profile, from IIT Passed out and left a comfortable job as a senior officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and entered politics as a politician for social service.

It was also emphasized during the hearing that it is very easy to criticize politicians, but it is very difficult to be in politics and leave a particularly established career, but the Chief Minister of Delhi has made his best contribution to the capital and with it It has made its place in the hearts of all classes of people.

After being satisfied with the pleas given by advocate and activist Amit Sawhney, the court sent an FIR against unknown persons to Paschim Vihar (West) police station in Delhi under the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act. Is instructed to enter.