Fire breaks out at Delhi Transport Department office

New Delhi:A major fire broke out at an office of Delhi Transport Department at Civil Lines on Monday morning.

At least eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 8.38 a.m. on Monday.

"The wire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station," DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

More details are awaited.