Live
- Reliable renewable energy to fuel AI growth
- Will finalise action on pending MGNREGA dues after Diwali: Mamata
- PM greets people as Kozhikode, Gwalior join UNESCO creative cities
- US Fed most likely to hold rates
- 100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Disciplinary action against ministers, MLAs if they talk about internal matters of party, government in public: Randeep Singh Surjewala warns
- BRS candidate Lasya Nandita says no competition for BRS in Secunderabad cantonment
- Check Out Samantha's Latest Stunning Photos Shared on Social Media
- Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality
- UPI transactions soar to all-time high of Rs 17.16 lakh crore in Oct
Just In
Fire breaks out at Rajasthan Secretariat's library
A fire at the Secretariat's library, which houses the social media team of the state government, reduced to ashes several computers and books on Wednesday.
Jaipur: A fire at the Secretariat's library, which houses the social media team of the state government, reduced to ashes several computers and books on Wednesday.
The fire was reported on the fourth floor of the library building located at the Secretariat here.
When smoke started emanating from the closed office, alert security staff immediately sprung into action to douse the flames.
However, by the time the fire was brought under control, it had already destroyed the furniture, computers and books kept in the office.
The office is occupied by the social media team of Rajasthan government.
According to Secretariat officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Prima facie, the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit.
On being informed, senior officers and employees of the department rushed to the office.