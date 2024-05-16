Live
Just In
Fire breaks out due to short circuit in BJP state office in Delhi
New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Bharatiya Janata Party office located at Pandit Pant Marg in Delhi, due to which smoke and flames started rising in the office. Amidst the chaos, the fire brigade was informed, and the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. No damage was reported, and fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched.
According to the Delhi BJP Media Cell, a fire broke out in the Delhi BJP headquarters about 4.15 p.m. today owing to a short circuit in the electrical meter box. As soon as the incident was reported, NDMC electric staff and a fire brigade team arrived at the BJP office. The fire was brought under control by 4.30 p.m. Only the office complex has lost electricity, and it may take many hours to restore it. There was no property damage or casualties from this incident.