Fire breaks out in Delhi hotel

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Saturday, an official said, adding there were no reports of any casualty so far.

According to Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze at the Sun City Hotel behind F- Block was received at 8.52 a.m.

"A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and so far no casualty or injuries have been reported," said Garg.

Further details are awaited.