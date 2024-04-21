  • Menu
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site

Fire breaks out in Delhis Ghazipur landfill site
A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5.22 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the site, for now.

Further details are awaited.

