Live
- BJP moving ahead with resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kishan Reddy
- Amit Shah attends roadshow in Assam
- For first time, Cong’s ‘Shahi Parivar’ won’t vote for own party: PM Modi’s sharp dig at Gandhis
- WTA Tour: Rybakina beats Kostyuk, storms to third title of the season in Stuttgart
- Athletics: Jepchirchir breaks women-only world marathon record in London
- Russia warns of banning Pakistani rice again after contaminant found
- Golf: Scottie Scheffler takes lead at RBC Heritage; Sahith Theegala placed fourth
- IPL 2024: Dhawan still out with injury as PBKS elect to bat against Gujarat Titans
- Hybrid work models offer significant opportunity for Indian video conferencing market: Logitech
- Election Commission revises TN voter turnout to 69.72 per cent
Just In
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site
Highlights
A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5.22 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the site, for now.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS