- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
- Tech Mahindra, AWS join hands to build a sports cloud platform
A fire broke out in a 21-floor residential building near Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, a fire official said.
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 21-floor residential building near Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, a fire official said.
No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that maximum number of people were rescued safely through staircases from various floors.
The blaze erupted at 8.07 am in the building located on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, near Agripada police station in Mumbai Central area, the official said.
It was a "level-one" fire and was confined to the electric wiring, installations, etc in an electric duct from the fifth floor to seventh floor, he said. "No injury has been reported," the official said. Five fire engines, four water jetties and other fire-fighting equipment were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused by 9.50 am, the official said.