Live
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Montana | Two Injured, No Fatalities
- ‘Your army can’t stop me’, BJP's Sadanandan slams CPI(M) leader
- Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue
- Sam Altman Counters Elon Musk’s App Store Favoritism Claims, Accuses xAI Chief of Manipulating X
- Historic 1508-metre long Tricolour at mega Tiranga Rally in J&K's Doda
- Delhi CM Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling
- 78.41 crore applications insured, Rs 1.83 lakh crore claims paid under PMFBY
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
- Coolie Movie Starring Rajinikanth to Release on 14 August | Ticket Booking Update
Fire erupts on cargo flight engine; aircraft lands safely, none injured: Official sources
Highlights
Fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but none was injured as the blaze was put down after the aircraft landed here, official sources said.
Chennai: Fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but none was injured as the blaze was put down after the aircraft landed here, official sources said.
The flight was coming from the Malaysian city of Kulalumpur.
The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned here.
Though no emergency landing was made, pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said.
Fire tenders that were on standby doused the fire soon after the carrier landed at the city airport, sources added.
A probe is on over the cause of the fire.
Next Story