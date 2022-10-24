Fire in Gandhi Nagar garment factory

New Delhi: Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said.

According to fire officials, a fire was reported in the Gandhi Nagar area at 6.50 pm in a factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2.

The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot to tame the fire. The blaze was brought under control with rescue of four people from the third floor of the factory, a senior fire official said.