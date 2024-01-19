First Glimpse Of Ram Lalla's Face Revealed Ahead Of Ayodhya's Grand Pran Pratishtha

The initial glimpse of Ram Lalla's countenance was unveiled on Friday in anticipation of the pran pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22. Photos circulating on social media depict the five-year-old Lord Ram standing with a golden bow and arrow.

These images originate from the workshop where the idol, crafted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was produced. The idol's eyes will remain covered until the auspicious moment of the consecration on January 22 at 12:30 pm.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a photo of Ram Lalla's revealed face, expressing, "The beautiful photo of Lord Shri Ram fills the heart with joy."

Previously, on Thursday, the 51-inch black stone idol had been placed in the sanctum sanctorum, veiled with a cloth. The first image of Ram Lalla, shared by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, displayed the black statue with eyes covered by a yellow cloth.

As the pre-consecration rituals, initiated on January 16, entered the fourth day on Friday, the holy fire for worship was established. According to Govind Dev Giri of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the unveiling of Ram Lalla's statue will involve applying honey to a gold bar, with the cloth on his eyes removed on January 22 before the pran pratishtha ceremony.

The sculptor Arun Yogiraj's creation of Ram Lalla was unanimously chosen by a panel for its unique portrayal of the five-year-old deity. Weighing approximately 150-200kg, the idol is carved from black stone extracted from a three-billion-year-old rock. Arun Yogiraj, during the idol-making process, adopted an ascetic lifestyle and observed a six-month fast, restricting his diet to fruits, sprouts, and satvik foods, as disclosed by his wife Vijetha.