Fisherman killed in crocodile attack

Kendrapara: A 48-year-old fisherman was killed in an attack by a saltwater crocodile in a village on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, a forest officer said on Wednesday. The forest and fire brigade personnel later retrieved the maimed body from a river.

The incident took place at Baulakani village in Mahakalapada forest range when the fisherman, Deba Kumar Mandal, was dragged into the water by a crocodile while he was casting a fishing net on Tuesday afternoon. His body was retrieved on Wednesday, the officer said.

Though the incident occurred outside the national park limits, the deceased fisherman’s family would be covered under an ex gratia compensation payment scheme after post-mortem examination, Varadaraj Gaonkar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, said.

As per the revised ex gratia compensation for human fatalities arising out of conflict with wild animals, the forest department will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family, he said. Human-crocodile conflict in areas close to the national park has resulted in the loss of four human lives in the last 12 months.

The national park is home to 1,858 saltwater crocodiles in its water bodies and river system. No crocodile death has been reported in the last one year, the DFO said.