Five arrested for raping minor girl student in Bengal's Asansol

Just In
Five persons have been arrested in Asansol in West Bengal's West Burdwan district for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl student, police said on Friday.
Kolkata: Five persons have been arrested in Asansol in West Bengal's West Burdwan district for allegedly gang-raping a minor girlstudent, police said on Friday.
Two other accused in the case are absconding.
The five persons arrested, on a complaint filed by the victim's father, have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act.
Local police sources said that the victim, a Class 9 student, has been admitted to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment now.
As per the complaint filed by her father, the girl went out of the house on Thursday night to relieve herself and went missing since then. The family members started searching for her and by early morning, she was spotted and rescued from a secluded place in the locality.
As per her account, she was picked by a group of seven local hawkers and assaulted. The police immediately launched a search and arrested five of the seven accused. Operations are on to track the two other accused.