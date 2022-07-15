Five dead, several injured in Delhi wall collapse

New Delhi: At least 5 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a boundary wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in the national capital on Friday afternoon, an official said.

"Over a dozen people were rescued from the accident site, of which five people have succumbed to their injuries," a senior Delhi Police official told IANS.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the incident around 12.40 p.m. at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta in the Narela area after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Around 15 injured people that were trapped under the debris were rescued by the firemen and immediately rushed to the Raja Harish Chand Hospital.

The rescue operation is still underway, the official said.

The local police have set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site as an intense rescue operation was going on to save any person who might be still trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, two JCB cranes were deployed to remove the debris of the collapsed wall.