Five including JD-U MLA injured in road accident in Samastipur

Patna: Five persons, including JD-U MLA Aman Bhushan Hajari, sustained injuries after his vehicle collided with a truck in Bihar's Samastipur district late on Sunday night.

Following the accident, the local villagers rescued the victims and admitted them to a primary health centre in Musrigharari block, from where they were referred to the Sadar hospital in Samastipur after initial treatment.

The accident occurred on NH 28 near Musrigharari at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot.

Aman Bhushan Hajari is the JD-U MLA from the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency in Darbhanga district. He won the by-election in 2022 after his father and sitting MLA Shashi Bhushan Hajari passed away in Uly 2021.

Aman Hajari has sustained injuries on his hand and leg. Besides him, two bodyguards, one personal assistant, and the driver were also injured in the accident.