Five killed in road accident in Haryana

Live
Just In
Highlights
Five people were killed and three injured as the car in which they were travelling hit a road divider and collided with another vehicle in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred near Thikri village on the national highway.
The car driver coming from the Pehowa side probably lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into the divider.
After jumping the divider, the car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side, a police official said.
