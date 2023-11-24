Live
Just In
Five students, teacher injured as tree branch falls on them in Bihar school
Five students and a woman teacher were injured after a big tree branch fell on them during morning prayer in their school in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Friday, officials said.
The incident occurred at the primary school in Motaha Mal village under Meenpur block in the district.
A big peepal tree is located inside the school campus and the students were in a queue for the morning prayers when the branch fell down, injuring five students and a woman teacher.
"We immediately initiated a rescue operation and took all the injured to Srikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). All students and the teacher are safe. One of the students sustained major injuries but he is out of danger and recuperating well," school Principal Bharat Kumar said.