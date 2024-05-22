Modernisation works of railway track take off in Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram: Railway track modernisation work commenced at Rajamahendravaram Railway Station on platform No 2 of the main railway station.

Higher authorities permitted the closure of the second platform till June 10. At present, the old track removal works is underway.

Trains coming up this platform are currently being diverted up platforms 1, 3, and 4. In the background of track modernisation works, curtains were erected on both sides to prevent passengers from coming up to the second platform.

Track on the second number platform was laid decades ago and technical problems often arise in this track. As the sleepers come down due to sagging and the track is moving, temporary repairs are being done from time to time. It has been proposed for a long time to remove the old track completely and lay a new one along the platform to solve the problem permanently. However, there were delays in the work due to various reasons. A goods train also derailed here recently.

Up to 160 trains pass through Rajahmundry railway station every day. Of these, 90 are passenger transport trains and the rest are goods trains. While 45 trains are coming from the Visakha side towards Vijayawada, most halt on platform 1.

Due to track problems on platform number two, only about 12 trains per day were stopped. The other trains from Vijayawada and Kakinada will stop at platforms 3 and 4. Depending on the traffic situation, goods trains are sent through all platforms and there are also loop lines. There are already criticisms that trains are being stopped ahead of platforms for the signal for a long time due to the lack of platforms. Passengers are asking the authorities to take measures to prevent this problem from

increasing.