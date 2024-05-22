Live
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
Just In
Hyderabad: Tree fall kills man, injures wife
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died while his wife sustained severe injuries when a tree fell on them near Cantonment Hospital in Bollaram on...
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died while his wife sustained severe injuries when a tree fell on them near Cantonment Hospital in Bollaram on Tuesday.
The man, Ravinder, and his wife, Sarala Devi, were entering the government hospital at Bollaram when a large tree fell on them. Both were trapped under the tree and suffered injuries. Tragically, Ravinder lost his life on the spot, while Sarala Devi sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Following the incident, locals promptly shifted Sarala Devi to the hospital for treatment, while the police, upon receiving information, arrived at the scene and moved Ravinder's body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A case has been filed regarding the incident, and the police are currently investigating the matter. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced online, providing a visual depiction of the tragedy.