Fly ash disposal crisis may hit power plants

Jharsuguda: Odisha’s power generation from private thermal plants in Jharsuguda-Sambalpur industrial corridor is facing a significant challenge due to problems in ash management. If there is no immediate intervention, some plants may have to halt operations, dealing a heavy blow to the State’s industrial aspirations and energy supply. Experts say that the dream of setting up new industries in the State will be shattered.

On an average, 8,000 MW of electricity is generated from private thermal stations in the three industrially-rich districts and it is being used within the State. This power is being used in domestic as well as industries in the State. However, managing fly ash produced from private thermal stations remains a pressing issue. The big question is who is authorised to grant permission on the approved disposal zones for safe disposal of fly ash from the thermal power plants.

Guidelines demand effective implementation. The State Pollution Control Board has provided guidelines and identified locations such as abandoned mines for safe disposal of fly ash. Despite this, the implementation has been slow.

The tehsildars have submitted a list of mines or dead mines lying vacant in these districts to the Deputy Director of Mines. But the Mining department, lacking a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and expertise in fly ash management, is unable to grant permission. Since 2017, the State Pollution Control Board has developed SOPs for ash disposal, further supported by a 2021 notification from the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, in Odisha, the SOPs of the Pollution Control Board are not being effectively implemented.

Meanwhile, a meeting, chaired by the Revenue Minister, asked the district collectors to grant permissions on fly ash disposal. But the district collectors are uncertain on how to proceed further.

The height of ash hills in private thermal power stations is increasing. If immediate steps are not taken, many thermal stations will be forced to stop generating electricity.

This will not only affect their own factories but will also lead to the closure of many industries in the State.