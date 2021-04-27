Focus on containment to flatten curve: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has put out guidelines for states on enforcing lockdowns and containment zones to try and flatten the curve amid spiralling Covid cases. The rules say it is time for restrictions when the positivity rate is 10 per cent or more for a week and when more than 60 per cent hospital beds are occupied.

States have been urged to go for an intensive, local and focused containment network in districts, cities and areas based on the parameters specified by the Union Home Ministry. Where or when to go for a lockdown, or what the home ministry calls a "large containment zone", has to be based on evidence and analysis of the population affected, the geographical spread, hospital infrastructure, manpower and the ease of enforcing boundaries, says the home ministry note.

States have been given a broad framework for an "objective, transparent, and epidemiologically sound decision-making" on imposing a lockdown.