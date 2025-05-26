Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to begin three-day US visit starting Tuesday

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on a three-day visit to the United States starting Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

The MEA stated that Misri will be visiting Washington to meet with senior officials of the US Administration.

"The visit is a follow up to Prime Minister's visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st Century," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Sources say that Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pavan Kapoor could also be accompanying Foreign Secretary on the US visit which comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that his administration brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier this month.

India has maintained that the understanding was reached after Pakistan's desperate attempts to seek an end to hostilities in light of Indian forces pounding its air bases during Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had also reiterated last week that not just the US, but many countries had reached out to India between May 7-10.

In an interview with Netherlands-based NOS, the EAM stated that the cessation of firing and military action was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan, and the ceasefire understanding was reached after the adversary nation made the "first move".

He added that it is natural for other countries to set up communication channels with nations engaged in military conflict.

"US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to me while US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi," the EAM said.

Trump has also said that India has offered to enter a bilateral trade deal with the US which “basically” proposes that "no tariffs" would be levied on a range of American goods.

"They are offering us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariffs," Trump said in Qatar’s capital Doha, earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Washington in February this year, had held talks with Trump on negotiating the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by the fall of 2025.

Meanwhile, an eight-member, all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is also set to visit the United States after winding up its ongoing visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil to carry forth India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The Indian delegation, which visited New York en route to Guyana, will be returning to the US for meetings with leaders, lawmakers and opinion-makers.