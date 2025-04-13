Forensic medicine is a crucial bridge between police, medical & legal departments

Kurnool: Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology acts as a vital bridge connecting police, medical, and legal sectors, stated Dr DSLV Narasimham, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences and Director of Medical Education. He addressed inaugural session of 6th State-level annual conference - FORMEDCON 2025 at Kurnool Medical College on Saturday.

Speaking at the session presided over by Dr Sai Sudheer, Head of the Forensic Department, Dr Narasimham emphasised the importance of medico-legal documentation in forensic medicine. He stated that this branch holds greater significance than many others due to its legal implications.

He added that a proposal has been submitted to the government to integrate Clinical Forensic Medicine into outpatient (OP) services, and once approved, these services will also be made available in OP departments.

District SP Vikrant Patil remarked that services provided by forensic department in handling complex medico-legal cases are invaluable. He praised forensic experts as the “real heroes” in crime investigations, noting that while the public sees the police identifying and arresting criminals, it is the forensic doctors who bring out the actual truth behind the scenes through detailed investigation.

Kurnool Medical College Principal Dr K Chitti Narasamma, Superintendent of Government General Hospital Dr K Venkateswarlu, Dr Prakash from Cancer Hospital, retired forensic professor Dr Veeranagi Reddy, Organizing Secretary Prof Dr Brahmaji Master, APAFMT General Secretary Dr Subbarao, Associate Professor and others participated in the programme.