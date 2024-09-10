Live
Former deputy speaker and vice president of Mahila Morcha Santosh Yadav resigned, causing another setback for the BJP in Haryana
Highlights
The BJP's resignation tsunami in Haryana continues. Santosh Yadav, the BJP Mahila Morcha's state vice president and former deputy speaker, resigned on Tuesday (September 10).
New Delhi/Haryana: The BJP's resignation tsunami in Haryana continues. Santosh Yadav, the BJP Mahila Morcha's state vice president and former deputy speaker, resigned on Tuesday (September 10). Santosh Yadav was seeking a ticket from the Ateli assembly seat in Haryana. The BJP gave the ticket to Aarti Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh.
In a letter to the Haryana BJP leader, she stated, "It is with great sadness that I have to say that within the party, especially those workers who struggled for the party at the grassroots level, worked loyally, and made a significant contribution to the party's strengthening."
