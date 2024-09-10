Former deputy speaker and vice president of Mahila Morcha Santosh Yadav resigned, causing another setback for the BJP in Haryana

New Delhi/Haryana: The BJP's resignation tsunami in Haryana continues. Santosh Yadav, the BJP Mahila Morcha's state vice president and former deputy speaker, resigned on Tuesday (September 10). Santosh Yadav was seeking a ticket from the Ateli assembly seat in Haryana. The BJP gave the ticket to Aarti Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh.

In a letter to the Haryana BJP leader, she stated, "It is with great sadness that I have to say that within the party, especially those workers who struggled for the party at the grassroots level, worked loyally, and made a significant contribution to the party's strengthening."