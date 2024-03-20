Live
- Starla Jewels opens its new store in Hyderabad
- With focus on Neighbourhood First policy, PM Modi to land in Bhutan on Thursday
- IPL: Players to watch out for
- Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to Hamstring Injury
- DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond
- Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri
- Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case
- TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP
- Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
- Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala
Just In
Former Guv Tamilisai re-joins BJP in Chennai
Telangana VJP chief G Kishan Reddy also present on the occasion
Chennai: Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined BJP on Wednesday. She covered herself with a saffron scarf in the presence of the party's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. Tamilisai was earlier a BJP leader. She also served as the President of Tamil Nadu BJP. After that she came as the Governor of Telangana in 2019. However, she resigned from the post of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry to contest from Tamil Nadu in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.
Left parties and DMK criticised her for rejoining the BJP after resigning from the post of Governor. Annamalai gave a strong counter to their criticism. He said that it is possible only in BJP to be in public service like a common citizen after retirement. He criticized that in other political parties they do not give up high positions at all because for them politics means only high positions. But in BJP he said public service.
He said that Tamilisai Soundararajan has done a good job as Governor. Resigning from that post and wanting to return to politics and serve shows her love for the people. At the same time, by re-joining the BJP, she is showing her commitment to the party. He said that she wants to help Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time.