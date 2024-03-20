Former Guv Tamilisai re-joins BJP in Chennai

Chennai: Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined BJP on Wednesday. She covered herself with a saffron scarf in the presence of the party's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. Tamilisai was earlier a BJP leader. She also served as the President of Tamil Nadu BJP. After that she came as the Governor of Telangana in 2019. However, she resigned from the post of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry to contest from Tamil Nadu in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.



Left parties and DMK criticised her for rejoining the BJP after resigning from the post of Governor. Annamalai gave a strong counter to their criticism. He said that it is possible only in BJP to be in public service like a common citizen after retirement. He criticized that in other political parties they do not give up high positions at all because for them politics means only high positions. But in BJP he said public service.

He said that Tamilisai Soundararajan has done a good job as Governor. Resigning from that post and wanting to return to politics and serve shows her love for the people. At the same time, by re-joining the BJP, she is showing her commitment to the party. He said that she wants to help Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time.