Former Hassan Parliamentarian Found Guilty In Sexual Assault Case By Bengaluru Special Court

A specialized judicial court in Bengaluru has delivered a conviction against former parliamentarian Prajwal Revanna in a sexual assault and criminal abuse matter on Friday. The verdict marks the first successful prosecution among multiple criminal proceedings initiated against the ex-JD(S) representative.

The former lawmaker was found guilty in the initial sexual violence case that was formally lodged with the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station located in Hassan District, Karnataka. The specialized tribunal handling cases involving elected representatives had concluded the legal proceedings on July 18 and had withheld its decision until Friday's announcement.

The criminal charges stem from allegations involving a 48-year-old domestic worker who was employed at the family's agricultural property in Gannikada within Hassan district's Holenarasipura region. According to prosecution evidence, the victim was allegedly subjected to sexual assault on two separate occasions during 2021, with the accused reportedly documenting these criminal acts using his mobile device.

Legal authorities have initiated four distinct criminal proceedings against the former parliamentarian, encompassing charges of sexual violence and criminal harassment. A dedicated Special Investigation Team was established to conduct comprehensive inquiries into all allegations leveled against him.

The court has scheduled the pronouncement of punishment for Saturday, August 2, following Friday's guilty verdict. This development represents a significant milestone in what has become one of Karnataka's most high-profile criminal cases involving a political figure.

Prajwal Revanna belongs to the prominent political dynasty as the grandson of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) senior leader HD Deve Gowda. His political career came under intense scrutiny when the criminal allegations first emerged during the 2024 general election campaign.

The scandal initially broke when storage devices containing explicit video content allegedly featuring the former MP began circulating throughout Hassan constituency just before the April 26, 2024 parliamentary elections. These materials reportedly contained evidence of sexual misconduct involving multiple victims.

Law enforcement agencies apprehended the accused on May 31 of the previous year immediately upon his arrival at Bengaluru Airport following his return from Germany. His arrest was executed in connection with criminal charges filed at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

The former parliamentarian's political fortunes suffered dramatically as a result of these allegations. He failed to secure re-election to the Hassan parliamentary seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the end of his legislative career. Subsequently, the JD(S) party leadership took disciplinary action by suspending his membership following the registration of multiple criminal cases.

The conviction represents the culmination of intensive investigation efforts by Karnataka police and demonstrates the state's commitment to prosecuting sexual crimes regardless of the accused person's political status or family connections. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the severity of the allegations and the prominence of the accused individual within Karnataka's political landscape.