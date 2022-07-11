Former Kerala MLA Wins Medal A t World Masters Athletics Championship

At the age of 82, when everyone's friends are enjoying retirement by spending time with their grandchildren or reading at home, former MLA MJ Jacob is competing against the top athletes in the world and had won as well. At the World Masters Athletics Championship (WMAC) 2022, which ended on Sunday in Finland, he brought home medals for India.



The two bronze medals he won in the 200- and 80-meter hurdles, nevertheless, couldn't quench his thirst for victory. The former Piravom MLA is currently developing practise and training regimens to enhance his performance and earn a gold medal at the Masters the following year.

Jacob stated that over the phone from Finland's Ratinan Stadium that he was pleased to bring home two medals for his country. He said that both as a politician and now as a sportsperson has served for the country. He was overjoyed and will take part in more activities in the future.

He took part in the two hurdles competitions at the WMAC in the 80+ division. Since he was a little child, he was interested in athletics, and started competing in international athletic competitions in 2006, and had recieved several medals.

However, in each of the categories at the WMAC, Jacob, who served as the state assembly representative for Piravom from 2006 to 2011, stated he was on the verge of winning a silver medal. Jacob, who's keen to win a gold for India next year, said that he need a bit more progress in his practise to compete with the Europeans, who are hard to defeat.