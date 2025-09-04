Foundation stone laid for civic projects in Janakpuri

New Delhi: Education, Home and Power Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for several key development projects in his Janakpuri constituency under the campaign “Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar.” The works include laying of new sewer, water, and PNG gas pipelines-projects aimed at resolving long-pending civic issues faced by residents.

Sood said that for years, many blocks in Janakpuri had struggled with inadequate or broken sewer lines, leakage leading to contamination of drinking water pipelines, and shortage of water supply connections. In several areas, PNG gas lines had never been installed. “With these projects, Janakpuri will finally get upgraded civic facilities,” he said.

Under the programme, new sewer lines are being laid at A5 A White Flat, Valmiki Marg, and CD Block in Uttam Nagar. A PNG gas pipeline is coming up near Radha Krishna Mandir in Posangi Pur village. T Block in Uttam Nagar will get both sewer and water pipelines, while Z Block in Dayalpur will have a new sewer line. Fresh water pipelines are also being installed in Shiv Nagar (Mohalla Nos. 5, 13, 22, 23), Hari Nagar (Gali No. 5), and Virender Nagar (Gali No. 5).

Sood highlighted that Delhi’s growing population has increased pressure on existing sewer and water systems. To address this, the government is expanding pipeline capacity in areas that need it most. The projects are expected to be completed within three months.

A key feature of the works will be the use of modern Trenchless Technology for replacing old sewer lines. This method allows pipelines to be installed underground without large-scale digging, saving both time and road infrastructure. Sood stressed that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to practical solutions rather than symbolic gestures. “These projects are not just about laying pipelines, but about fulfilling promises and strengthening people’s trust in the government,” he said.