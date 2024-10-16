Four Bangladeshis arrested along IBB with fake Aadhaar cards

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has busted an infiltration racket along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and arrested four Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout.

The arrests were made on Tuesday as the Bangladeshis were carrying Aadhaar cards, allegedly made in Bangladesh. The infiltrators were planning to travel to Chennai, a senior official said.

"At around 3.35 p.m. on Tuesday, troops of the 73 Bn BSF, posted at the Bamnabad Border Outpost in Murshidabad, spotted suspicious movement near the International Border. On moving closer, they came across five persons attempting to cross over into India. The BSF jawans ordered them to retreat but they tried to force their way across. When the troops adopted stronger measures, the gang dispersed and took shelter in the tall grass. A Quick Response Team (QRT) rushed to the spot and brought them out from the vegetation," said Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

The five were taken to the Bamnabad BOP where one claimed to be an Indian national. He confessed that he operated as a tout and had gone to the border to "receive" the four Bangladeshis and help them cross over into India. He was to receive Rs 4,000 for each person, once they had entered India safely.

"The four Bangladeshis, who claimed that they were from the Godagari Upazila in Bangladesh's Rajshahi district, were carrying fake Aadhaar cards. They confessed that the cards were procured by them from another tout in Godagari. They had paid 1,000 Bangladeshi Taka for each card. The four also said that they had plans to travel to Chennai and work as labourers," Pandey said.

All five have been handed over to the Raninagar police station for further legal action.

"This operation is testament to the unyielding vigilance and quick response of our troops engaged in safeguarding the nation's borders. Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of our borders, and this successful apprehension is a step in that direction," the DIG added.



