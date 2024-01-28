Four bidders qualify for final round of Noida Film City project

Lucknow: All four bidders, including T-Series and companies backed by actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, have qualified for the last round of financial evaluation as prospective developers for the International Film City project near the upcoming Noida Airport.

Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series), Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP, and others), Bayview Projects LLP (backed by Boney Kapoor and others) and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker K C Bokadia and others), have made their presentations for the greenfield project to UP government officials.

The meeting, on Saturday, was chaired by UP Industrial and Infrastructure Development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary and chairman of Yamuna Expressway Authority Anil Sagar, Director information Shishir, Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, and project's OSD Shailendra Bhatia.

Akshay Kumar joined the presentation virtually, while Boney Kapoor among others was present at the presentation.

The financial bid for the Film City will be opened on January 30.