Four held for attack on BJD leader’s farmhouse

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police in Jajpur district on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on the farmhouse of BJD leader Pranab Balabantaray on December 14, an officer said. At least 15 persons were injured, five of them seriously, when the supporters of BJP-backed Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo allegedly attacked Balabantaray’s farmhouse in Jajpur where they were holding a meeting. Several vehicles, including bikes and cars, were vandalised in the clash, police said.

Protesting over the attack and demanding action against Sahoo’s supporters, the BJD leaders staged a dharna near the DGP’s camp office here, which began on Sunday evening.

Jajpur SDPO Laxmidhar Swain said the police arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the attack. Both Sahoo and Balabantaray’s supporters have lodged FIRs and counter FIRs at Jenapur police station.

Meanwhile, Sahoo’s supporters, who were sitting on a dharna near Jenapur police station, demanding action against Balabantaray’s supporters, withdrew their agitation, police said.

Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan alleged that BJD was politicising the matter. “Our government has ensured action against persons who break laws. The Chief Minister has given clear-cut instructions to the Police department in this regard.” The police are free to take action independently against the accused persons, the minister said, adding: “Some people are engaging in politics over the incident to assert their existence.”

Balabantaray claimed that this was the fifth such attack on him and his supporters by the supporters of Dharmasala MLA Sahoo in a span of 18 months. “I have no trust in the police in Jajpur district. Therefore, the BJD leaders are sitting on a dharna in front of DGP camp office here. We demand action against Sahoo’s supporters who repeatedly target me and my people,” Balabantaray told reporters.

Sahoo, on the other hand, alleged that his supporters were attacked by BJD supporters. “BJD has become intolerant after its defeat in the 2024 elections and therefore creating law and order situation. They are making wild allegations through social media posts. The law will take its course,” he said.