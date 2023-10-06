Live
- Lucknow gets its first robot restaurant
- Tamannaah Bhatia shells fashion goals in Zurich
- Easy steps for a breast self-exam at home
- RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks
- World Cotton Day 2023: Date, history, meaning
- Google Pixel 8: Check out these Best 7 AI-Powered Features
- Studying both Indian and Western music has opened my mind: Sonam Kalra
- 2023 on track to be hottest year
- Why it feels so bad to lose the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and others like it
- PL Technical Research: Buy TITAN INDS - Technical Pick
Just In
Four killed in pharmaceutical factory blaze in Amritsar
Highlights
Chandigarh: At least four people, mostly labourers, were killed and 30 injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Punjab’s Amritsar...
Chandigarh: At least four people, mostly labourers, were killed and 30 injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Punjab’s Amritsar in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
The fire-affected residents were rushed to a nearby trauma centre, an official said.
The incident took place on the Majitha Road.
The storage of chemicals at the factory might be responsible for flaring up the blaze, said sources. There was no official confirmation about the cause of the fire.
Some construction work was underway at the factory at the time of the disaster.
Rescue operations are underway.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS