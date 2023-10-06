  • Menu
Four killed in pharmaceutical factory blaze in Amritsar

Chandigarh: At least four people, mostly labourers, were killed and 30 injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Punjab’s Amritsar in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The fire-affected residents were rushed to a nearby trauma centre, an official said.

The incident took place on the Majitha Road.

The storage of chemicals at the factory might be responsible for flaring up the blaze, said sources. There was no official confirmation about the cause of the fire.

Some construction work was underway at the factory at the time of the disaster.

Rescue operations are underway.

