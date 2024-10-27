Four Months After Alleged Murder, Body Of Woman Found In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district recovered the body of 32-year-old Ekta Gupta on Sunday, four months after she was allegedly murdered by her gym trainer, Vishal Soni. Gupta’s remains were found at a club near the official residence of Kanpur’s District Magistrate after Soni, who had been detained in connection with her disappearance, disclosed the location.

During police questioning, Soni stated that he and Ekta were involved in a relationship, and a conflict arose when she expressed displeasure over his engagement to another woman. According to Soni, on June 24, after an argument that began at the gym and continued in his car, he assaulted her, causing her to faint. Soni then reportedly took her life and buried her body at the club.

A senior Kanpur Police official confirmed that a case has been filed against Soni under relevant IPC sections, and further legal steps will be taken as the investigation continues.

Ekta’s husband, Rahul Gupta, disputes the police’s narrative, denying any romantic involvement between his wife and the trainer. "There was no relationship. This is a case of kidnapping. We reported her abduction to the police and alerted the media twice over the past four months," he stated.