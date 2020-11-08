Fraudster held for cheating over 30 traders out of Rs 7 crore

New Delhi: Delhi Police EOW has arrested a person for cheating over 30 businessmen out of more than Rs 7 crore by purchasing goods by paying just 25 per cent money and issuing post-dated bank cheques, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Police said that a firm Sri Balaji Overseas was run from Ashok Vihar, whose owners purchased various goods by paying 25 per cent of the total cost price and rest through PDCs.

Later, the accused shifted office premises from Ashok Vihar to DLF and Moti Nagar. Further, this company was taken over by SBO Export Pvt Ltd and cheques of Sri Balaji Overseas were allegedly used by accused Manoj Kumar, who is a director in SBO Export Pvt Ltd.

"The said company did not deal in any particular goods. Instead, they purchased all kinds of goods, subject to availability of sellers. They bought spices, paper, LED TVs, computers parts, PVC fittings etc. After collecting goods from various dealers, the accused just disappeared," said OP Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing).

The accused has done MTech and worked as an AGM (Operation) in a reputed company for 15 years before starting his own business. Initially, he opened DK Enterprises in Panchkula in Haryana in 2016 and cheated several persons through the same modus operandi.