Free online AI training programme in Indian languages launched
New Delhi: On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched AI for India 2.0, a free online Artificial Intelligence skill training course in Indian languages.
A joint initiative of Skill India and GUVI, this NCVET and IIT Madras accredited online programme will equip youth with frontier skills. GUVI, an IIT Madras incubated startup, is a tech platform that enables tech learning in vernacular languages. This programme has been curated in 9 Indian languages. Pradhan, the Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said technology should not be a prisoner of language, and called for tech courses in Indian languages.
He added that this is a good beginning towards dismantling language barrier in technology education and future-proofing our Yuva Shakti, particularly those in rural areas, an official statement said. The minister also said that India is a technology-savvy country and the success story in adoption of digital payments in India is a case in point. He expressed satisfaction that GUVI has taken this initiative to educating the bottom of the pyramid population in cutting-edge technologies.