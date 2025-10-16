Live
- DMs to fix places for sale of green firecrackers: Sirsa
- SC nod for green firecrackers: Party vindicated, AAP compelled court to enforce ban: BJP
- Delhi govt releases Rs 108 crore grant to 12 Delhi University colleges
- Recovered peacocks: Two of the recovered peacocks were released in the forest. One peacock died today.
- Haryana Police ASI Found Dead As IPS Officer’s Suicide Case Takes Shocking Turn
- India Clarifies Stance After Trump’s Claim On Russian Oil: ‘Energy Policy Focused On Consumer Interest’
- Apple M5 iPad Pro Debuts in India: Price, Specs, and Why It’s the Most Powerful iPad Yet
- Teen girl’s body found in pond in UP’s Deoria
- Freight train derails in Kanpur; traffic disrupted
- 2 UP cops suspended in fake encounter case
Train movement on the busy Delhi-Howrah route came to a halt for a couple of hours overnight after a freight train derailed near Panki yard, a railway official said on Wednesday.
The derailment disrupted the services for nearly two hours on Tuesday night and delayed more than three dozens trains, including Rajdhani, Garib Rath, Shram Shakti Express, Pushpak and Mahabodhi Express, Amit Kumar Singh, PRO of the Prayagraj Division, told PTI.
“A committee has been constituted to probe the incident, and the exact cause will be known after the inquiry,” he added. The incident occurred when the freight train, returning after unloading goods, was being shunted from the north to the south line, he said.
As the train moved over a crossover (scissor) point, its two wheels slipped off the track, forcing the locomotive to halt abruptly and averting a larger accident, he added.