Friday prayers at Gurugram Masjid peaceful, shops open

After an appeal by Muslim groups, the Friday Namaz was offered in Mosque at different places in Gurugram under tight security.

Meanwhile, Two weeks after the clashes, shops adjoining the Gurugram Mosque were also opened on Friday. Shopkeepers express happiness at the resumption of their businesses.

However, due to the recent clashes, most mosques witnessed lower turnouts.

Officials said the Friday prayers passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Most mosques including Jama Masjid Sohna Chowk, Masjid near Rajiv Chowk, and others saw less than usual turnouts for Friday prayers.

"We are happy that our shops have been opened after two weeks. Our establishments were closed after the clashes, we faced a huge financial crunch but now the situation is normal," Aslam a shop keeper told IANS.

In Nuh, the administration had asked Muslims to offer prayers at home.

Jamiat Ulema president Mufti Saleem Qasmi again appealed to people not to offer Friday prayers in any open place and asked them to offer prayers in mosques or at their homes.

"We have asked members of our community not to offer Friday prayers in open spaces. It is necessary to main a law and order situation in the district," Shahzad Khan, a member of Muslim Ekta Manch, said.

"There are no restrictions on Friday prayers. Namaz was allowed. We appealed to people not to believe in misinformation. Our cyber crime teams are keeping watch on an anti-social post," Varun Dahiya, (ACP) crime said.