Friendship, rivalry, betrayal led to Pitabas’ murder

Berhampur: The sensational murder of BJP leader and advocate Pitabas Panda in Berhampur was apparently motivated by betrayal by his former friend and BJD leader Bikram Kumar Panda. Former Berhampur mayor Siba Shankar Das alias Pintu, corporator Madan Dalei and Malaya Bisoyi, also involved in the murder case, were all close acquaintances of Pitabas Panda.

Purnachandra Panda, the younger brother of Pitabas, said, “These four were good friends of my brother Pitabas. But all the members of our family were surprised when Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M revealed their names as accused. At first, it seemed unbelievable. But we realised it after the police thoroughly investigated the murder case.

We are happy about the investigation process of the police, which is continuing. Police will never arrest any accused without proper evidence. The Berhampur SP revealed the names of Bikram, Pintu, Madan and Malaya (good friends of Pitabas Panda) as accused. We then believed it”, said Purnachandra.

The friendship between Pitabas and Bikram was about 37 years old. Pitabas was instrumental in establishing Bikram’s political identity.

He even guided Bikram on how to give political speeches and maintain political attitude. But the leaders who can’t bear criticism, opposition and defeat in political life, must not enter politics. Elimination of the political opponent must be condemned, said Purnachandra.

The BJD leaders, including Bikram Panda and former Union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu among others, had visited the residence of Pitabas to express condolences.

Bikram Panda’s solemn visit was seen as a gesture of grief and political grace, as he bowed before Pitabas’ portrait and offered words of sympathy to the bereaved family. But the unfolding investigation by Berhampur police has taken a startling turn, transforming the mourner into the accused. Bikram has betrayed Pitabas, said Purnachandra. The killers must be punished. The police must prepare a strong chargesheet, he added.

Police sources said that the evidence and testimonies have linked Bikram Panda and others to the alleged conspiracy leading to Pitabas Panda’s brutal murder.

The incident has stirred deep emotions in Ganjam’s political landscape, where friendship, rivalry and betrayal appeared to have led to this tragic murder.

Meanwhile, another accused, Sudarshan Jena, a close associate of Bikram Panda, who was absconding, surrendered in BNPur police station on Thursday. Two other accused, Kurupatti Bhuyan and Uma Bisoyi, are still at large.

Sunil Hota, a close associate of Bikram Panda and a resident of Jeypore, who gave shelter to both Uma Bisoyi and Kurupatti Bhuyan in his farm house despite knowing that both were involved in murder, was arrested by Berhampur police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP Ganjam unit criticised the BJD for pointing fingers at minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in the Pitabas murder case.